Tamim thought suffering from gastric issues

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shine Pukur at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) on Monday started just like any other match for Debabarata Biswas.

As referee of the match, he went to the ground with two captains Tamim Iqbal and Rayan Rafsan at 9:00 am today. Debabarata Biswas had talks with Tamim then too.

However, Tamim Iqbal started feeling uneasy returning to the dressing room from the toss.

Mohammedan official Tariqul Islam told him that maybe he was suffering from gastric problem. “You don’t need to go to the ground. Have some rest,” he told Tamim.