Pakistan's Sajid takes seven as England all out 291, trail by 75

Sajid Khan took seven wickets as England were dismissed for 291 on day three of the second Test on Thursday to trail Pakistan's first innings 366 by 75 runs.

The 31-year-old off-spinner took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 -- his second five wicket haul -- after England had resumed at 239-6 in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

England added nine runs to their overnight score before Sajid struck in the fourth over of the session, Brydon Carse being caught at long-on for four.