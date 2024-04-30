Mahmudullah, Saifuddin included in squad for ICC T20 World Cup
BCB may not announce the squad, to be sent to the ICC, now as there could be changes before 24 May
Gazi Ashraf Hossain-led selection committee has finalised the 15-member squad of Bangladesh for ICC Twenty20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the United States from 1 to 29 June this year.
The committee has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about the team as well. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will send the names to the ICC formally.
Experienced cricketer Mahmudullah and pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who has been recalled to the squad against Zimbabwe after 18 long months, have featured in the World Cup squad, said various sources.
The 15-member squad will have to be sent to the ICC by 1 May. However, changes could be brought to the squad until 11:59 pm on 24 May.
BCB selection committee took a gamble by picking up Saifuddin, who has been recalled in the national squad announced Monday for the matches against visiting Zimbabwe after 18 months.
He played a crucial role in making Fortune Barishal champion in the latest edition of Bangladesh Premier League. The all-rounder will be observed in the series against Zimbabwe and if he performs well he will make the cut in the World Cup squad.
The selectors will also have keen eyes on Saifuddin’s fitness level.
The sources said there is no doubt about Mahmudullah’s inclusion in the final squad for the World Cup, thanks to his performances in the last BPL and 50-over Dhaka Premier League matches.
BCB announced a 17-member squad for the training camp for the 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, to be played from 3 May. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were not included in the squad.
Hasan Mahmud and Soumya Sarkar were excluded from the squad to pick the 15-man squad for the first three matches of five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.
BCB may not announce the squad, to be sent to the ICC, now as there could be changes before 24 May. The sources further said that the BCB has not yet taken any decision in this regard.
Unless there is some emergency, the selection committee will not go beyond the 19 members for the final squad for the T20 World Cup.