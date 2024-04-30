Mahmudullah, Saifuddin included in squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Experienced cricketer Mahmudullah and pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who has been recalled to the squad against Zimbabwe after 18 long months, have featured in the World Cup squad, said various sources.

The 15-member squad will have to be sent to the ICC by 1 May. However, changes could be brought to the squad until 11:59 pm on 24 May.

BCB selection committee took a gamble by picking up Saifuddin, who has been recalled in the national squad announced Monday for the matches against visiting Zimbabwe after 18 months.

He played a crucial role in making Fortune Barishal champion in the latest edition of Bangladesh Premier League. The all-rounder will be observed in the series against Zimbabwe and if he performs well he will make the cut in the World Cup squad.