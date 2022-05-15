Mathews ton gives Sri Lanka edge over Bangladesh

A resilient century from Angelo Mathews gave Sri Lanka the upper hand as the tourists finished Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on 258-4 at the Zahur ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Mathews remained unbeaten on 114 while Dinesh Chandimal was giving him company at the other end on 34. The duo has already accumulated 75 runs for the sixth wicket.

Spinners took all four wickets to fall on the day with a returning Nayeem Hasan taking two wickets and Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan sharing the other two scalps.