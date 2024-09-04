Test cricket
India, South Africa remain unconquered
Bangladesh did an amazing job to secure their first ever Test series victory over Pakistan by sweeping the two-match series, which made their Test record modest to some extent.
After beating Pakistan, India and South Africa remain only the two teams, against whom Bangladesh are yet to register any victory in Test cricket. Bangladesh so far played 13 Tests against India, drew two and lost 11 while they drew two and lost 12 against South Africa in 14 meetings.
Bangladesh went to Pakistan with a dismal record, losing 12 and drawing one in 13 Tests but they were able to turn the tide this time. Next they will take on India and expectation is high on them to break the win-jinx against the closed-door neighbouring country.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also said the series victory over Pakistan will give them a confidence to beat India. Bangladesh which will return home Wednesday in two groups from Pakistan, will have a week-long rest before leaving the country for India on 12 September.
Bangladesh in Test cricket
Total Tests: 144
Bangladesh won: 21
Drawn: 18
Lost: 105
Number of Test series: 74
Bangladesh won: 9
Drawn: 10
List of Test series victories
2005: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1-0, at home
2009: Bangladesh v West Indies 2-0, away
2014-15: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 3-0, home
2018-19: Bangladesh v West Indies 2-0, home
2020: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1-0, home
2022: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1-0, away
2023: Bangladesh v Ireland 1-0, home
2023: Bangladesh v Afghanistan 1-0, home
2024: Bangladesh v Pakistan 2-0, away
Bangladesh Test numbers against all teams
Against Afghanistan, played 2, won 1, loss 1
Against Australia, played 6, won 1, lost 5
Against England, played 10, won 1, lost 9
Against India, played 13, drawn 2, lost 11Against Ireland, played 1, won 1
Against New Zealand, played 19, won 2, drawn 3, lost 14,
Against Pakistan, played 15, won 2, drawn 1, lost 12,
Against South Africa, played 14, drawn 2, lost 12,
Against Sri Lanka, played 26, won 1, drawn 5, lost 20
Against West Indies, played 20, won 4, drawn 2, lost 14
Against Zimbabwe, played 18, won 8, drawn 3, lost 7