Nigar, Jahanara hold back tears after Sri Lanka defeat

Bangladesh women’s team captain Nigar Sultana was searching where the ball went after playing a shot against Inoka Ranaweera. She wanted to hit the left-arm spinner for a boundary through mid-wicket. But she mistimed the shot and the ball went up in the air. The wicketkeeper took the easy catch.

After the dismissal, one could hardly look at Nigar. Tears welled up in her eyes as she was walking back to the dressing room. At least, that’s what it looked like when she wiped her eyes from inside the helmet. The disappointment of failing to chase 41 runs in seven overs made her emotional.

The captain didn’t return to the dressing room after her dismissal. She stayed at the dugout at the edge of the boundary ropes for almost 15 minutes. From there, she saw Bangladesh suffer a three-run defeat against Sri Lanka.