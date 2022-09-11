Rajapaksa fifty takes Sri Lanka to 170-6 against Pakistan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s counter-attacking half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga’s brisk innings took Sri Lanka to 170-6 in 20 overs after a disastrous start in the final of Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

Rajapaksa struck an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls and Hasaranga scored 36 off 21 balls to take Sri Lanka to a fighting total after going five down inside nine overs.

For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf was the pique of the bowlers with figures of 3-29 while Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.