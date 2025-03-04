Australia ready for India’s spin challenge: Smith

India made it three wins from three in Group A with a victory over New Zealand on Sunday delivered by their four spinners on a tricky pitch.

Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 in Dubai in only his second one-day international to boost his hopes of selection.

“Yeah, I mean, not just Chakravarthy, I think the rest of their spin is quality as well,” Smith told reporters on Monday.

“So I think for us, the game is probably won and lost how we play their spin, particularly in the middle overs, the way we get through there. It’s going to be a challenge...

“I think there’s going to be some spin, by the looks of it. Yeah, we’ve got to counter that... We’ve got a few options of ways we can go about it.”

The world champions are missing several key players including fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc to injuries.