Mosaddek to captain Bangladesh in 3rd Zimbabwe T20I

“The X-ray report showed that Nurul has broken his finger. It takes at least three weeks to recover from an injury like this. That’s why Nurul won’t be able to take part in the series decider on 2 August and the following ODI series.”

Nurul will now be sent back to Bangladesh. The BCB has also named Mahmudullah as replacement for Nurul for the final T20I. Mahmudullah is already in Harare with the rest of the ODI team.

Nurul, however, wanted to stay back with the team in Zimbabwe as he believes he will be fit to play after a couple of days rest. But the BCB physicians don’t agree with him.