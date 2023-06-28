Labuschagne and Smith tighten Australia's grip

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put Australia in charge after recalled England fast bowler Josh Tongue struck twice on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Australia were 96-2 when Tongue bowled David Warner for 66 with a superb delivery that cut back sharply between the left-handed opener's bat and pad.

But Ashes-holders Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston last week, had recovered to 190-2 at tea.

Labuschagne was 45 not out and Smith unbeaten on 38 in an undefeated third-wicket stand of 94.

Until recently the top two in the Test batting rankings, the Australian pair's combined tally was way in excess of the 35 they had managed between them across four innings at Edgbaston.

Tongue, who repeatedly beat the bat, had encouraging interval figures of 2-48 in 12 overs.