Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup

Pakistan's frontline fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup and the following Twenty20 international series against England with a knee injury, doctors said Saturday.

The injury to the 22-year-old is a major blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27.

Shaheen's injury has already forced him to miss the second Test in Sri Lanka last month.The left-armer has accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match one-day international series and was in rehabilitation before doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks.