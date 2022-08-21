Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup

"Shaheen has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports," said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.
Doctors hope the paceman will return to competitive cricket in October with the T20 international tri-series in New Zealand, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022.
Shaheen anchored Pakistan's upset win over India in last year's Twenty20 World Cup, also played in the UAE.
A PCB medical officer said he is expected to recover with rest.
"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," doctor Najeebullah Soomro is quoted as saying in the release.
"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."
The release added that Shaheen's replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly.
The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.
Pakistan's destroyer
The 6ft 6 ins (1.98m) player -- the latest product of Pakistan's fast bowling factory -- has been on a rapid ascent since his debut four years ago.
After graduating from the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, he made a headline-grabbing first class debut, taking 8-39 in the Pakistan domestic tournament.
He was picked for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2018 Pakistan Super League where he first faced his namesake, cricket icon Shahid Afridi.
His wicked inswinger has brutally finished off his right-handed peers -- notably, blowing arch-rivals India away in the Twenty20 World Cup last year.
Even India's Virat Kohli, one of Shaheen's victims in the landmark 10-wicket rout last year, gave praise to the bowler's four-over blitz.
"He put our batsmen under pressure and ran in with intensity," Kohli had said.
So far in his short career, Shaheen has played 25 Tests, 32 one-day internationals and 40 T20 internationals.
He was declared men's cricketer of the year in 2021 after taking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across three formats last year.