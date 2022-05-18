Mushfiq ton gives Bangladesh a slim lead

Mushfiqur Rahim’s century allowed Bangladesh take a slim 68-run lead over Sri Lanka in the penultimate day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh lost three wickets for 29 runs in the session and Shoriful Islam got retired hurt as the hosts finished their first innings on 465 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 397.

Mushfiq, who brought up his eighth Test century in the previous session, departed for after making 105. He got bowled behind his legs by Lasith Embuldeniya while attempting to play a sweep shot.