Bangladesh set 145-run target for India

Other than Liton and Taskin, Zakir Hasan’s patient 51 and Nurul Hasan’s 31 off just 29 balls were the other notable knocks in the Bangladesh innings,
For India, Axar Patel was the most successful bowler with 3-68 while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.
Bangladesh resumed play after the tea interval on 195-7, leading by 108.
Liton and Taskin continued with their attacking approach after the break. But their entertaining stand came to an end when Siraj beat the inside edge of Liton’s bat and clipped the bails.
Ashwin then trapped Taijul Islam leg before wicket for one in the following over to reduce Bangladesh to 220-9.
Taskin along with Khaled (four) added another 12 runs for the final wicket before the latter got dismissed in a run out.
Earlier, India took an 87-run innings lead after posting 314 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 227.