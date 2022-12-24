Bangladesh set 145-run target for India

Bangladesh set a 145-run target for India to win the Dhaka Test after getting bowled out for 231 inside the third session of the third day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Liton Das, who was batting on 58 at tea, finished on 73 off 98 while Taskin chipped in with a handy unbeaten 31, that pushed the total over 200.

Together, Liton and Taskin added 60 runs for the eighth wicket and it was their partnership that has given Bangladesh a sliver of a chance to pull off a win over India.