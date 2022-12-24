Cricket

Bangladesh set 145-run target for India

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
India’s Mohammed Siraj reacts after the dismissal of Bangladesh Liton Das during the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 24 December, 2022AFP

Bangladesh set a 145-run target for India to win the Dhaka Test after getting bowled out for 231 inside the third session of the third day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Liton Das, who was batting on 58 at tea, finished on 73 off 98 while Taskin chipped in with a handy unbeaten 31, that pushed the total over 200.

Together, Liton and Taskin added 60 runs for the eighth wicket and it was their partnership that has given Bangladesh a sliver of a chance to pull off a win over India.

Other than Liton and Taskin, Zakir Hasan’s patient 51 and Nurul Hasan’s 31 off just 29 balls were the other notable knocks in the Bangladesh innings,

For India, Axar Patel was the most successful bowler with 3-68 while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Bangladesh resumed play after the tea interval on 195-7, leading by 108.

Liton and Taskin continued with their attacking approach after the break. But their entertaining stand came to an end when Siraj beat the inside edge of Liton’s bat and clipped the bails.

Ashwin then trapped Taijul Islam leg before wicket for one in the following over to reduce Bangladesh to 220-9.

Taskin along with Khaled (four) added another 12 runs for the final wicket before the latter got dismissed in a run out.

Earlier, India took an 87-run innings lead after posting 314 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 227.

