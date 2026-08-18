Darwin Test: Cricket ‘break’ on a quiet Mitchell Street on day 5
Mitchell Street is livelier at night but quiet in the middle of the day. That silence was broken somewhat by the footsteps of Bangladeshis on Monday.
As the team hotel and the hotels and motels where Bangladeshi journalists covering the series are staying are all nearby, the street in Darwin city centre seemed to turn into a small gathering place.
Captain Najmul Hossain had gone out for a meal with Tanzid Hasan. A visit to their dining table, however, yielded little in the way of ‘food’. By ‘food’, I mean something to write about. They had no objection to a chat, but who wants to stand in front of cameras and microphones on a day off?
At the journalists’ request, however, team manager and former national team opener Nafis Iqbal said he would speak to them himself in the evening.
Monday was not technically a holiday—it was the fifth and final day of the Darwin Test. Had the final day’s play been under way at Marrara Stadium, the players would have been on the field and the journalists in the press box at this time of day.
But because the formalities of comfortably beating Australia had been completed by the tea break on the fourth day, the fifth day became a holiday. The team will leave Darwin tomorrow morning, carrying happy memories of the city, to catch a flight to Mackay.
A day off means little more than leisure, although the Bangladesh High Commission in Australia organised a dinner in honour of the Bangladesh team in the evening. It was due to be held at the team’s hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, on the Esplanade.
Apart from this one formal engagement, the Bangladesh team spent the fifth day of the Darwin Test entirely resting.
Najmul and Tanzid did not give any formal interviews when they came out to eat, but these days, that is not always necessary. For reels and videos, simply walking past the camera is enough. They provided just such an opportunity on Mitchell Street. Videos were recorded, photographs clicked.
Just then, pacer Taskin Ahmed appeared after crossing the road, making the moment even more special. Some time later, coach Phil Simmons walked down the same street, followed shortly afterwards by pacer Khaled Ahmed. On a lazy afternoon, Mitchell Street in Darwin suddenly seemed like Bangladesh Avenue!
As journalists chatted with Najmul and Tanzid, and later Taskin, while walking around, a passer-by approached them. Since he followed the game, he was probably Australian. “Bangladesh beat Australia! You played really well. I’m sure you’ll play well in the next Test too,” the gentleman said with a smile, offering his congratulations before moving on.
Bangladesh have been receiving this one thing ever since arriving in Australia: respect, affection, congratulations and good wishes. Australians can hide the pain of their disappointing defeat and still congratulate the winners with a smile.
After the match on Sunday, Mehidy Hasan Miraz said he was surprised when an elderly woman at the hotel praised him. Miraz was surprised because someone so old not only followed the game but also knew the Bangladeshi cricketers.
The Istanbul Restaurant is also on Mitchell Street, owned by a Greek man named Nick. He has lived in Darwin for more than 35 years and now lives there with his family. Bangladeshi journalists have been going to Istanbul to eat, while cricketers also visit from time to time.
And then Bangladesh went and caused an earthquake in Australian cricket—all of this seems to have shaken Nick up a little too. Of course, he has another reason to take an interest in Bangladesh: two Bangladeshis work at the Istanbul Restaurant.
Nick is happy that Bangladesh beat Australia, but he is also disappointed for one reason. He had expected large numbers of spectators from across the country to come to Darwin to watch the Test, which was being held there after so many years. He thought Mitchell Street, the busiest area of Darwin, would come alive and business would be good.
But Nick’s expectations were not met. Pointing towards the deserted street blazing under the scorching sun, he said, “It wasn’t a Darwin team playing—it was the Australian team. Australians aren’t going to come from other cities to watch a match here! Strange.”
The economic downturn caused around the world by the Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel conflicts is also worrying Nick. Incomes are falling in Australia, while the prices of goods are reaching new heights every day. Oil prices are rising here too. As a result, the number of tourists is falling day by day.
If people have no money, how can they travel? Nick has therefore decided to go to Greece and open a restaurant there himself. He will run that one too, while Istanbul will continue operating in Darwin.
Standing at Nick’s restaurant, I chatted with Taskin about Bangladesh’s pace bowling. The gist of his comments was that although the pacers bowled well in the Darwin Test, they had to work hard to do so. Bowling on Darwin’s pitch was not easy. The example was right in front of us: Australia’s pacers are so good, yet were they able to produce their best bowling?
During the conversation, Taskin expressed some regret that another pacer, Nahid Rana, had missed the series because of injury. Mimicking the bowling action with his hand, he said, “With the wicket this old, Nahid would have done well. It would have suited him.”
Perhaps all lazy afternoons are like this. Relaxed conversations filled with laughter and joy, stories of what was gained and what was missed. Cricket from Marrara Oval finds its way to Mitchell Street, opening windows to the heart.