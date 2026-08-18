Darwin Test: Cricket ‘break’ on a quiet Mitchell Street on day 5

Mitchell Street is livelier at night but quiet in the middle of the day. That silence was broken somewhat by the footsteps of Bangladeshis on Monday.

As the team hotel and the hotels and motels where Bangladeshi journalists covering the series are staying are all nearby, the street in Darwin city centre seemed to turn into a small gathering place.

Captain Najmul Hossain had gone out for a meal with Tanzid Hasan. A visit to their dining table, however, yielded little in the way of ‘food’. By ‘food’, I mean something to write about. They had no objection to a chat, but who wants to stand in front of cameras and microphones on a day off?

At the journalists’ request, however, team manager and former national team opener Nafis Iqbal said he would speak to them himself in the evening.