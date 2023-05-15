Sam Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Sam Curran is the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history but England's World Cup hero is drawing flak after failing to justify his price tag with bat or ball.

Punjab Kings shelled out $2.23 million on the all-rounder but they are eighth in the 10-team table and barring a miracle will not qualify for the knock-out phase.

With a week of the group phase left, Curran was languishing at 39th on the runs table as of early Monday, with 216 from 11 innings and only one half-century.

South African six-machine Faf du Plessis at Bangalore has almost three times as many runs and seven 50s to top the batting stats.

Left-arm quick Curran, who with his run-choking bowling at the death was player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup last winter, has been even less effective with the ball.

He has seven wickets (51st position) at an economy of over 10.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was the latest commentator to lay into the 24-year-old's sub-par performance, comparing him unfavourably with bargain-buy teammate Prabhsimran Singh after the Indian player's century on Saturday.

"You bought Sam Curran for ($2.23 million), what has he done?" Sehwag told the website Cricbuzz.