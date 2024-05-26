Bangladesh clinch record victory against USA in T20I series final
Bangladesh beat the USA by 10 wickets— their biggest-ever win in T20Is— in the third and final encounter of the three-match series, chasing down a target of 105 runs in just 11.4 overs on Saturday in Houston.
Following a disappointing series loss to the hosts, the tourists finally registered a gratifying win. In the first two matches, Bangladesh was comprehensively outplayed by the hosts.
Before this match, Bangladesh’s previous biggest win (by wicket margin) came against Zimbabwe in 2020 in Mirpur, when the Tigers won by nine wickets.
This win came after left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman recorded the Tigers' best-ever T20I bowling figures, bagging six wickets for nine runs, as the USA were bundled out for 104 runs in 20 overs.
Openers Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan Tamim remained unbeaten with 43 and 58, respectively, smashing a combined nine fours and five sixes to guide the team home, despite the hosts having already won the series with two consecutive wins.
The USA, with only 104 runs on the board, were unable to pose a challenge to the Bangladeshi batters, who never gave them a chance.
Earlier in the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The USA initially used the first batting powerplay well, scoring 46 runs in the first five overs.
However, they lost momentum with the dismissal of opener Andries Gous, who was Shakib Al Hasan's 700th international wicket, making him the 17th bowler to reach this milestone.
Mustafizur stole the show with his exceptional bowling performance, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take six wickets in a T20I inning. He surpassed Elias Sunny's previous record of five wickets for 13 runs.
This match marked the end of Bangladesh's pre-World Cup preparation. They will now enter the official preparation phase, facing the USA and India in two warm-up matches before their first World Cup match against Sri Lanka on June 8th in Dallas, followed by a clash with South Africa on June 10th in New York.
Earlier, left-arm Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman bagged six wickets, conceding only nine runs to record the best-ever figures by a Bangladeshi in this format.
Facing Mustafizur’s outstanding bowling, the USA stumbled for only 104 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs.
It was the first instance of a bowler taking six wickets in T20I for Bangladesh— showing his extraordinary bowling skills.
Along the way, he surpassed Elias Sunny’s record of the best bowling figures in T20Is for Bangladesh. Sunny had taken five wickets for 13 runs in a single match.