Bangladesh clinch record victory against USA in T20I series final

Bangladesh beat the USA by 10 wickets— their biggest-ever win in T20Is— in the third and final encounter of the three-match series, chasing down a target of 105 runs in just 11.4 overs on Saturday in Houston.

Following a disappointing series loss to the hosts, the tourists finally registered a gratifying win. In the first two matches, Bangladesh was comprehensively outplayed by the hosts.

Before this match, Bangladesh’s previous biggest win (by wicket margin) came against Zimbabwe in 2020 in Mirpur, when the Tigers won by nine wickets.