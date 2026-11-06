Sylhet Test
Hridoy, Mushfiqur steady Bangladesh after early wickets
Bangladesh reached 88 for 3 in 40 overs at the close of the second day of the Sylhet Test on Friday, trailing West Indies by 268 runs in the first innings.
After losing three wickets for 51 runs, Bangladesh were steadied by Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim. The pair added 37 runs for the fourth wicket before stumps. Hridoy was unbeaten on 29, while Mushfiqur was on 19.
Earlier, Bangladesh lost opener Nayeem Hasan for five in the fifth over. Nayeem, a bowling all-rounder who had never opened even in first-class cricket, was promoted to the top of the order because of Shadman Islam’s injury. He was caught by Brandon King at slip off Jayden Seales.
Tanzid Hasan was the second to depart, scoring 16. He came down the track to play a full-length delivery from Justin Greaves outside off stump, but debutant Kevin Wickham took a fine diving catch at point.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then joined Hridoy at the crease. The pair put on 29 runs before Shamar Joseph bowled Shanto for 18. Mushfiqur came in at No. 5 and helped Hridoy guide Bangladesh to the close without further loss.
Earlier in the day, West Indies were bowled out for 356 in their first innings. The final-wicket pair of Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales added 33 runs, before Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the stand. Miraz took two wickets, while Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan went wicketless.
Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh’s leading bowler, taking six wickets for 90 runs. It was the second time in his Test career that he had taken six wickets in an innings. Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets but appeared fatigued and was unable to make much of an impact even after the second new ball was taken.
For West Indies, Amir Jangoo scored a century, while Kevin Wickham and Justin Greaves made half-centuries.
Brief scores
West Indies 1st innings: 356 all out in 106.4 overs (Amir Jangoo 133, Kevin Wickham 61, Justin Greaves 51, Joshua Bishop 23, Shamar Joseph 16, Jomel Warrican 27*, Jayden Seales 15; Hasan Mahmud 6/90, Taskin Ahmed 2/90, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/82).
Bangladesh 1st innings: 88/3 in 40 overs (Towhid Hridoy 29*, Mushfiqur Rahim 19*; Jayden Seales 1/24, Justin Greaves 1/10, Shamar Joseph 1/24).
Bangladesh trail by 268 runs.