Hridoy, Mushfiqur steady Bangladesh after early wickets

Bangladesh reached 88 for 3 in 40 overs at the close of the second day of the Sylhet Test on Friday, trailing West Indies by 268 runs in the first innings.

After losing three wickets for 51 runs, Bangladesh were steadied by Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim. The pair added 37 runs for the fourth wicket before stumps. Hridoy was unbeaten on 29, while Mushfiqur was on 19.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost opener Nayeem Hasan for five in the fifth over. Nayeem, a bowling all-rounder who had never opened even in first-class cricket, was promoted to the top of the order because of Shadman Islam’s injury. He was caught by Brandon King at slip off Jayden Seales.