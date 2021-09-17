New Zealand just killed Pakistan cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday came down heavily on New Zealand for abandoning their tour of Pakistan and said the team just killed Pakistan cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket." He went on to add: "Following points for New Zealand to remember: 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack. Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand. Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour.