New Zealand lead England by 41 at lunch on fourth day

New Zealand had a 41 run lead at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test after they rattled through England’s lower order on Monday to bowl the host’s out for 539 with Trent Boult taking five wickets.

England added just 66 runs for their final five wickets leaving the game nicely balanced and they picked up an early second innings breakthrough with Tom Latham bowled by James Anderson.

Anderson’s 650th career Test wicket was helped by Latham’s ill-judged decision to leave the ball but the England seamer and his partner Stuart Broad will be encouraged by the seam movement they found before lunch. New Zealand were 27 for one at the interval.