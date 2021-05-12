New Zealand's Watling to retire after India final

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling has announced he will retire from all formats of cricket following next month's World Test Championship final against India in England.

The 35-year-old will call time on a career of 73 Tests and 28 one-day internationals following a two-match Test series against England and he inaugural WTC final at Hampshire's Southampton headquarters.

"The time is right," said Watling in a New Zealand cricket statement issued Wednesday.

"It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy."

South Africa-born Watling, who moved to New Zealand as a 10-year-old, has taken 259 catches and completed eight stumpings in Tests, as well as being an effective batsman with 3,773 runs at an average of over 38, including eight hundreds, in the five-day game.