Brook hits maiden IPL century as Liton-less KKR suffer defeat

But he had scored just 29 runs in three IPL innings prior to Friday’s game against Kolkata where he finally found his groove and cut loose at the Eden Gardens, reaching an unbeaten 100 in just 55 balls.

The opening batter targeted the fast bowlers and he smashed three sixes and 12 boundaries en route to his century, switching roles from attacking in the powerplay to anchoring the innings when skipper Aiden Markram came in and smashed 50 off 26 balls.

Such was Brook’s contribution that even the home crowd of around 60,000 were on their feet to give him a standing ovation when he got to his hundred with a single in the final over as he helped his team to a season-high total of 228-4.