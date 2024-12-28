Nitish, Sundar lead India fightback to 326-7 against Australia

Young all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar led a day three rearguard Saturday as India battled back to 326-7 in the fourth Test against Australia.

In overcast conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Reddy posted a maiden Test half-century and was 85 not out before light rain caused tea to be called 15 minutes early.

Sundar was equally defiant on 40 off 115 balls in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 105 to leave India still trailing by 148 runs.

The pair batted through the second session in largely untroubled fashion, passing the follow-on mark and seeing off the second new ball to frustrate the home side, who have been in the driving seat since posting 474 in their first innings.

They held up Australia's push for a win that would put them 2-1 up going into the fifth and final Test in Sydney next week.