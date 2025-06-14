South Africa beat Australia to win World Test Championship final

Aiden Markram's magnificent century guided South Africa to a five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's today, Saturday as the Proteas finally ended their decades-long wait for a major global cricket trophy.

South Africa, set 282 to win, finished on 282-5 before lunch on the fourth day, with opening batsman Markram out for 136 when his side were just six runs shy of victory.

In 18 previous attempts in the one-day international and T20 World Cups, South Africa had only reached one solitary final.