BCB announces pay rise for women cricketers with central contracts

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approved a salary increase for the women’s national cricket team as part of their new central contract for the 2024-25 season.

The announcement came following the BCB’s 16th board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Under the revised structure, players in Grade A will now earn BDT 120,000 per month, a rise of BDT 20,000, while those in Grade B will receive BDT 100,000, also up by BDT 20,000.

Grade C and D players will see their monthly salaries increase by BDT 10,000, to BDT 70,000 and BDT 60,000, respectively.