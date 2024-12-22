Bangladesh taste heartbreaking defeat to India in final

However, India eventually proved too strong for them, denying them the title of best in both male and female cricket in Asia at the junior level.

Put into bat first, India amassed 117-7 in the stipulated 20 overs with opener Gongadi Trisha leading the charge to propel the side past 100.

She belted five fours and two sixes for her 47 ball-52 to single-handedly leave the Bangladesh bowlers in disarray.

Mithila Vinod was the next-best scorer with 17 while captain Niki Prasad made 12.