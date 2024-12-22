U-19 Women’s Asia Cup
Bangladesh taste heartbreaking defeat to India in final
The Bangladesh Under-19 Women's cricket team has suffered a 41-run defeat to India in the final of the Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup at Kuala Lumpur today, Sunday to squander the chance of making it a double delight.
A few days ago, Bangladesh's male Under-19 team won the Asia Cup by beating India, and the junior women's team seemed to want to emulate them.
However, India eventually proved too strong for them, denying them the title of best in both male and female cricket in Asia at the junior level.
Put into bat first, India amassed 117-7 in the stipulated 20 overs with opener Gongadi Trisha leading the charge to propel the side past 100.
She belted five fours and two sixes for her 47 ball-52 to single-handedly leave the Bangladesh bowlers in disarray.
Mithila Vinod was the next-best scorer with 17 while captain Niki Prasad made 12.
Farjana Easmin claimed 4-31 for Bangladesh while Nishita Akter Nishi gave her ample support with 2-23.
Chasing 118, what was normally a stiff target for young girls at this level, Bangladesh bowled out for 76 in 18.3 overs.
Only two batters could reach double digits with Juairiya Ferdous making the highest 22. Opener Fahmida Choya was the other notable scorer with 18.
Aayushi Shukla snared 3-17 to rip through Bangladesh's batting lineup, ably supported by Parunika Sisodia and Sonam Yadav who both took two wickets apiece.