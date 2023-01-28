Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL

Sylhet Strikers hit back to winning way and went atop of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) points table once again with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here today, reports BSS.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his rich vein of form, smashing a 44 ball-60, which was complemented by two fluent knocks of Mushfiqur Rahim and Zimbabwe recruit Ryan Burl as Sylhet gunned down Chattogram’s respectable 174-6, with 177-3 in just 18 overs.

Both Burl and Mushfiqur made identical 41 with the latter remained not out.

Sylhet lost the first game at their home ground yesterday by six wickets to Rangpur Riders and conceded their top spot to Fortune Barishal.

Shanto took the Chattogram bowlers in disdain in the chase of a big target to give the side a fast start, which was instrumental in hunting down the target with ease.