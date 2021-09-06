Openers give England strong start to daunting chase at Oval

England made a strong start to their pursuit of a daunting 368-run victory target against India in the fourth Test, which appeared delicately poised heading into the final day at the Oval on Monday.

Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns guided England to 77 for no loss at stumps with the hosts needing 291 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

Hameed was batting on 43 at stumps, while Burns was on 31 but the home side will need to pull off something special on Monday to accomplish a record chase.

England's highest successful run chase was when they achieved a 359-run target in a 2019 Headingley test against Australia.