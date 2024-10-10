Run blitz edges India, S Africa closer to semi-finals

India and South Africa piled up the two highest totals at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday to stay on track for the semi-finals.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana hit half-centuries as India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs.

India made a tournament high of 172-3 from their 20 overs before Sri Lanka were dismissed for 90 off the penultimate ball of the match.

Earlier, South Africa produced a superb all-round performance to thrash Scotland by 80 runs.

South Africa chalked up 166-5 in their 20 overs before the Scots, playing in their first World Cup, were bowled out for 86.

India now have two wins in three games ahead of their final Group A match with six-time champions Australia on Sunday.

The top two teams from each of the five-nation pools make the semi-finals.

Mandhana made 50 from 38 balls with four fours and a six to register her 27th T20 international fifty.