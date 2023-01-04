Mustafiz not bothered by role reversal in T20s

“If they ask you to bowl right-handed, can you do it?”– this was the only thing left to ask. Other than that, I had already asked every possible question about his bowling and Mustafizur Rahman had the same answer for all of those queries.

“Whatever they tell me to do, I can do it. I enjoy bowling in all situations,” the reply was also followed by a polite smile.

If a list is made of cricketers who give brief answers to every question, Mustafiz’s name is certain appear somewhere around the top. This, however, is not a flaw. Mustafiz’s job is to play cricket, inundate the team with joy with his bowling. If he can continue doing that consistently, why should he bother himself with too much talk!