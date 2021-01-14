Paine brush aside Gavaskar’s remarks over captaincy stint

Tim Paine has refused to be drawn into a war of words with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar who said that the Australia skipper’s days at the helm are numbered as he let frustration get the better of him during the third drawn Test in Sydney.

Paine, however, said on Thursday that Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion and it won’t make an iota of a difference to his team.

“I am not going to get into it and get back and forth at Sunny Gavaskar and try and think I am going to win that. He is entitled to his opinion. It doesn’t affect us one iota. It is adding to the Test match which is great. So Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say. At the end of the day, I have absolutely nothing to say to that,” said Paine on the eve of the final Test at the Gabba.