Pakistan bowling consultant Philander to depart early

Pakistan bowling consultant Vernon Philander who is currently with the team on the tour of Bangladesh will leave the squad bubble on Monday due to the shutdown of flight operations in South Africa following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Philander was slated to leave for South Africa after the two-Test series against Bangladesh concluded, but he now has had to change his plans midway through the first Test because of the worsening Covid situation. The new Covid variant which has been termed as "Omicron" has already resulted in the remaining two ODIs between South Africa and Netherlands being postponed.