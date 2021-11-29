Pakistan bowling consultant Philander to depart early

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named the new Covid-19 variant as B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.
This came after the WHO held a meeting to discuss the newly-identified Covid-19 variant. "The recently discovered variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 is of serious concern. It has more mutations than science knows about other alarming variants. The WHO has assessed this new variant as worrisome," the statement said.
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said after the meeting that early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study.