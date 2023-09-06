Bangladesh relax with unique practice

Do you want to kill two birds with one stone? You may contact the Bangladesh team and get such a ‘stone’.

Bangladesh team had no practice session and apart from some gym work and swimming, Tuesday at Park Continental Hotel in Lahore was like a day off for them. Team meetings always take place on the preceding day of the match. But on this particular leisure day Bangladesh team chose something that would not only provide them some fun but also bring benefits.

After the team meeting in the afternoon, the coach, player and staff all started a unique competition in the meeting room. That consisted of play and many things beyond play like quiz, singing a song, dancing and music competition!

The causality of such unique acts was known from a team member, “We organised this to keep us free from tension and having fun together. This is a new trait in the team and everyone liked it.”