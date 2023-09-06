Want to see Hridoy and Naim score big

If bats first, it is vital to keep wickets in the first 10 overs. In case of run chase, the batters may have to attack from the word go. Shakib-Mushfiq is tantamount to Rohit-Kohli to us. I hope they will fulfil the expectations. Shamim is also promising.

Bangladesh batted first in both the previous matches. This match is going to be interesting. It is to see where Miraz is sent in the batting order. I don’t think he should be sent to open as he was successful in the last match. The job may be difficult for him against the Pakistan attack. He should be on seven or eight, if necessary, may be used at the middle order.

Like the batters, bowlers will also face a sterner test than the last two matches. The bowling attack of Bangladesh is good, but it is foremost important not to lose the way in such a match. This approach is the most important aspect whether batting or bowling first.

Super four phase will not be easy. It is to see how others showcase their performances after losing Najmul Hossain due to an injury. The eleven should give an impression that the team is playing to win. A big tournament like the World Cup is forthcoming. Today’s match may give the signal whether we want to reach the Asia Cup final. It is an opportunity for Bangladesh to show the ability of the team after losing Najmul.

* Gazi Ashraf Hossain, former skipper, Bangladesh Cricket Team

** The article was originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Syed Faiz Ahmed