McSweeney not to emulate Warner against India: Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins Thursday urged new opener Nathan McSweeney not to try and emulate swashbuckling David Warner, while admitting his team had unfinished business with India.

The uncapped McSweeney will make his Test bow at Perth Stadium on Friday, parachuted in at the top of the order alongside Usman Khawaja after Warner's retirement this year.

He has big shoes to fill, and goes into the game having only opened once before at first-class level, in a warm-up Australia A match this month.

Cummins said he must be himself when he fronts a world-class Indian attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah on what is expected to be a fiery pitch.

"Davey is very hard to replace in many ways, but I think the most important thing for someone like Nath coming in is to play his own game," he said.

"He doesn't need to strike at 80 like Davey did if that's not his game."

Other than McSweeney, Australia has a settled side which is on a mission to win their first Test series against India in almost a decade.