Police protect empty stadium as IPL arrives in India’s virus-hit capital

Chennai Super Kings beat bottom side Sunrisers Hyderabad to go top of the IPL on Wednesday as the big-money tournament staged its first game in India’s coronavirus stricken capital.

Scores of police guarded the barricaded gates around the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Dehli during the match which Chennai won by seven wickets in 18.3 overs.

Normally the stadium would be packed with 40,000 people for major cricket games.

But with Delhi accounting for more than a tenth of the 3,200 coronavirus deaths recorded across India each day, the city has been put under a night curfew and tough, daytime restrictions.

Only a handful of people were on the darkened streets around the stadium, kept empty as all IPL games have been this year.