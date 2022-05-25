Process that Liton follows to be super consistent

Just six months ago Liton Das was his shadow during the ICC T20I World Cup. Despite being termed as the most talented and gifted batter of the country, he was heavily criticised for his poor display in the world cup.

Liton was dropped from the T20 squad against Pakistan amid criticism. He chose Test as the stage for his return and the rest is now history.

When he made a comeback to the side he scored 730 runs in eight Tests, with three centuries and as many half-centuries, in six ODIs he scored 336 runs with one century and two half-centuries and in two T20 International he had 73 runs with a half-century, reports BSS.