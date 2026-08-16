Australia all out for 284, set Bangladesh 57 to win, Mehidy takes 5

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz put Bangladesh within touching distance of a historic win on Sunday after taking five wickets on day four of the first Test in Darwin as Australia were all out for 284.

Bangladesh need 57 runs to claim an unlikely but emphatic victory, having never previously won a Test in Australia.

Cameron Green offered the only real resistance, scoring a hard-fought 104, but he was offered no real support as Bangladesh kept taking vital scalps to keep the pressure on.

The visitors went into the match with most observers giving them no chance of winning.