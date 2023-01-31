Hathurusingha reappointed as Bangladesh cricket coach

Ending all speculations, Chandika Hathurusingha has been appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team for the second time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The 54-year old Sri Lankan reached a two-year agreement with the BCB that starting from February. He is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 February. Hathurusingha, who replaced South African Russell Domingo, had previously coached the Bangladesh team from 2014 to 2017.