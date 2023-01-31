Hathurusingha reappointed as Bangladesh cricket coach

Hathurusighe said he was excited at the prospect of returning to Bangladesh cricket: “It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again."
“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes,” the 54-year old Sri Lanka was quoted as saying in the BCB press release.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury welcomed the new head coach: “Chandika’s experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment.”
Hathurusingha got embroiled in controversies during his first stint as the Bangladesh coach as well. However, Bangladesh cricket also achieved a number of notable successes during his tenure.
Under his coaching, Bangladesh reached the quarterfinal of the ICC World Cup for the first time in 2015, won consecutive One-day International (ODI) series’ at home against Pakistan, India and South Africa the same year and also made it to the semifinal of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Bangladesh also achieved notable successes in Tests under Hathurusingha’s coaching. Bangladesh won Test matches against England and Australia at Mirpur and defeated Sri Lanka in Bangladesh’s 100th Test.
Hathurusingha has the reputation of being a ‘strict headmaster’. Even though Hathurusingha left the post last time in an unprofessional manner, the BCB reappointed him mainly because of his strictness.