Not desperate for milestones, Kohli says after 74th ton

Virat Kohli on Sunday said he is not desperate for milestones after his unbeaten 166 helped India crush Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the highest ever victory margin in a one-day international.

Kohli's third century in his last four matches and 116 by opener Shubman Gill powered India to 390-5 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj then returned impressive figures of 4-32 and India bowled out the tourists for a paltry 73 in 22 overs to sweep the three-match series 3-0.

India went past New Zealand's 290-run thrashing of Ireland in 2008.

A 131-run second-wicket stand between Gill and Kohli, who surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene's 12,650 ODI runs to enter the top five all-time run getters, stood out after India elected to bat first.

"It (the awards) is the by-product of the intent I have," Kohli, who hit his 74th international century, said after being named man of the match and series.

"Mindset is always to help the team as much as I can, bat for as long as possible and put the team in a strong position. I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible."