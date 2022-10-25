New Zealand focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner

New Zealand have tried to move on from thrashing champions Australia in their ICC Twenty20 World Cup opener but are keen to keep the good times rolling against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Trent Boult said on Tuesday.

The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12’s with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday after ending an 11-year victory drought away to Australia.

New Zealand fans and media have dined out on the stunning 89-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday, and Boult admitted it had been difficult to put it in the rearview mirror.