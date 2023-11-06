Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka amidst timed out controversy

Bangladesh at last fetched another win in the ongoing World Cup after six consecutive defeats but a unique situation became the centre of all discussion during their match against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Monday.
Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews became the first ever player to get timed out in the 146-year history of international cricket.
Shakib got rid of dangerous Sadeera Samarawickrama in the second ball of the 25th over when the batter was held at deep midwicket by Mahmudullah. Sri Lanka became 135-4 and Mathews was the next batter to come.
Experienced Sri Lankan entered the arena in a dilly dally way and found his helmet strap had some problem. He didn't reach the crease and called for a replacement. Shakib and Bangladesh appealed for a time-out and the umpires had to oblige according to the rulebook. A bemused Mathews had to go back to pavilion without facing any ball and becoming a part of history.
Charith Asalanka, however, recovered the situation in the batting friendly track. The 26-year old southpaw, who came to bat at five, scored 108 off 105 balls before he was dismissed at the 49th over when he was caught by Litton at point boundary off Tanzim Hasan.
The bowler, who leaked 80 runs off 10 overs, got another wicket in the last bowl of the over to return with three wickets. Chameera became the last man to get out when he was run out in the third ball of the final over as Sri Lanka ended with 279.
Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka made a poor start after losing the toss as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim held a blinder to get rid of Kusal Perera for four in the last bowl of the first over bowled by Shorfiul Islam.
Opener Pathum Nissanka and skipper Kushal Mendis added 61 runs before the latter was dismissed for 19. Mendis, who struggled throughout his innings, tried to take on Shakib but got holed by Shoriful.
Nissanka, who played some blistering shots, played on off Tanzim to get out for 41 and the recurrent theme of Sri Lankan innings occurred when Samarawickrama got out after forming a 63-run stand and lost the momentum.
Bangladeshi opener Tanzid Hasan made a start with two boundaries but got dismissed by Madushanka and his partner Litton, who made 23 off 22 with two fours and two sixes, soon followed him when he was trapped in front by an immaculate yorker of the same bowler. Bangladesh were reduced to 41-2 after 6.2 overs.
What is timed out?
The situation was tense and it was anybody’s game but Najmul Hasan, who got out for six single digits including two ducks, stepped up with his skipper Shakib.
The turning point of the match came, evidently, with the two most discussed characters in action.
Matthews came to bowl the 11th over, Shakib came down the track and miscued but the diving Aslanka at short cover failed to hold the catch. Shakib was on seven.
The skipper was charged up after the reprieve and he went on to play some big strokes. The partnership controlled the innings as it embellished to 169. Finally Shakib was dismissed by Mathews for 82 off 65. The same Asalanka held the catch and Mathews displayed an imaginary watch gesturing to Shakib. But Bangladesh at that time needed just 70 more runs from 113 balls.
Mathews bowled Najmul for 90 in his next over but Bangladesh still had two experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.
The pair seemed to cruise but Mushfiq was bowled by Madushanka for 22 when the score was 249 and Mahmudullah followed him six runs later getting bowled by Theekshana.
Towhid Hridoy, however, not only held his nerves but hit two sixes. On the other hand, Mehidy Hasan Miraz got out for three while trying to hit a six against Theekshana.
Bangladesh still needed 11 runs and the game became poised. But Theekshana conceded a leg-bye four and Tanzid picked up a leg-side boundary past the keeper in the first bowl of the 41st over bowled by Mathews.
With the win Bangladesh have not only eliminated Sri Lanka but also catapulted them in the run rate to ascend to the seventh position of the table.