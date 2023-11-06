Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka amidst timed out controversy

Bangladesh at last fetched another win in the ongoing World Cup after six consecutive defeats but a unique situation became the centre of all discussion during their match against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Monday.

Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews became the first ever player to get timed out in the 146-year history of international cricket.

Shakib got rid of dangerous Sadeera Samarawickrama in the second ball of the 25th over when the batter was held at deep midwicket by Mahmudullah. Sri Lanka became 135-4 and Mathews was the next batter to come.