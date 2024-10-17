New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test

New Zealand powered into a lead of 134 after fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke combined to devastating effect to dismiss India for 46 in the weather-hit first Test on Thursday.

Opener Devon Conway hit 91 before being bowled while he attempted a reverse sweep off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on a dramatic day two in Bengaluru.

New Zealand were 180-3 at stumps with Rachin Ravindra on 22 and Daryl Mitchell on 14 when bad light stopped play in an extended session.

India were dismissed in 31.2 overs in the second session after they elected to bat in overcast conditions. The opening day of the Test -- the first of a three-match series -- was washed out.

It was India's third-lowest Test score ever and lowest on home turf. Their previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest overall is 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020.

"Sometimes you make the right call, sometimes you don't," said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

"I was on the other side of it this time around," he added. "I'm hurting a little bit because I made that call."