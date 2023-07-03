Reward for ‘declining’ IPL

Bangladesh men’s national cricket team captain Shakib al Hasan could play in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders had bought him from the auction. But the star all-rounder withdrew his name from the cash-rich tournament.
His Bangladesh team-mate Liton Kumar Das could also play for the franchise but the opener played for the national team during IPL and could play only one match in the tournament. Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed also did not join IPL in 2022 as he preferred national duties.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan had announced special incentives for cricketers who would play for the national team abandoning the foreign league. The incentives are already given. Shakib, Liton and Taskin are given over Taka 7 million from BCB for not playing IPL.
Among the three Shakib got the maximum amount while the other two got almost equal sums.
By confirming the matter, BCB’s cricket operation chief Jalal Yunus told Prothom Alo, “They deserve it. It is not possible to give them the amount they would have got from IPL but the board is trying to honour them as they played for the country rather than in IPL.”
According to the rules of the IPL, 20 per cent of the cricketers’ wages go to the coffer of their respective cricket boards. BCB was deprived of that money this time as Shakib, Liton and Taskin did not play in IPL rather they have incentivised these three players.
In the last IPL Kolkata bought Shakib for 15-million-rupee, Liton’s price was 5 million. Lucknow Super Giant mentor Goutam Gambhir wanted to pick Taskin as a replacement player. As Taskin did not go to IPL his wage was not finalised. The amount of BCB incentive was also fixed according to their values in the IPL.