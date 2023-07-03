Reward for ‘declining’ IPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan had announced special incentives for cricketers who would play for the national team abandoning the foreign league. The incentives are already given. Shakib, Liton and Taskin are given over Taka 7 million from BCB for not playing IPL.

Among the three Shakib got the maximum amount while the other two got almost equal sums.

By confirming the matter, BCB’s cricket operation chief Jalal Yunus told Prothom Alo, “They deserve it. It is not possible to give them the amount they would have got from IPL but the board is trying to honour them as they played for the country rather than in IPL.”