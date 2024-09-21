Gill, Pant stretch India's lead to 432 against Bangladesh

Opener Shubman Gill and returning wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries as India extended their lead to 432 against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test on Saturday.

India was 205-3 at lunch, with Gill, on 86, and the left-handed Pant, on 82, taking their overnight stand to an unbeaten 138 in Chennai.

Both batsmen started cautiously on India's overnight 81-3 after early morning rain.