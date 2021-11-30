Ramiz Raja lauds Pakistan team for ‘perfectly’ executed chase

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja lavished praise on the visiting side for “perfectly” executing the chase in the first Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique went on to play knocks of 91 and 73 respectively as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The PCB chairman said chasing 200 on a turning track was a test for the Pakistan team and the victory is more “special” since it is on foreign soil.