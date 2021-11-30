Ravindra-Patel rearguard snatches thrilling draw against India

Debutant Rachin Ravindra worked with New Zealand's lower order to pull off a dramatic draw against India after they ended day five on 165-9 while chasing 284 in the first Test on Monday.

New Zealand faltered after overnight batsman Tom Latham, who made 52, and later Kane Williamson, who made 24, departed, but still denied India a win after a tense final session in Kanpur.