BCB to summon Rumana to explain scathing comments

But Rumana rubbished that claim, and took a swipe at the team management for dropping her from the team in the guise of giving rest.

The BCB didn’t take too kindly to her remarks and will summon her for an explanation very soon.

“We’ll call her for an explanation. This is the first time she made such comments, so this time we’ll just issue a verbal warning,” BCB Women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the reporters.