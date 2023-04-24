BCB to summon Rumana to explain scathing comments

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to summon women’s team all-rounder Rumana Ahmed to explain her recent comments after being left out of the squad for the Sri Lanka tour, reports news agency BSS.
The selectors left out Rumana from the tour, claiming that they are resting her ahead of a busy international schedule.
But Rumana rubbished that claim, and took a swipe at the team management for dropping her from the team in the guise of giving rest.
The BCB didn’t take too kindly to her remarks and will summon her for an explanation very soon.
“We’ll call her for an explanation. This is the first time she made such comments, so this time we’ll just issue a verbal warning,” BCB Women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the reporters.
“This is unexpected from a senior cricketer like her. If we don’t take any action, someone might be inspired by her in future. So, she needs to be warned but we want to have a cordial relationship with all cricketers,” he added.
Apart from Rumana, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter Supta, Marufa Akhter and Dilara Akhter were also left out.
This is the first time Rumana has been left out from the side since her debut in 2011. After the exclusion, she hit back at the BCB, saying that the senior cricketers are not getting the respect they deserve.
“This has been the trend that the senior cricketers don’t get their due respect here. This is very common in Bangladesh. I think in our country, we are lacking when it comes to respecting seniors and you will see in other countries seniors are treated for their experience and there is not so much talk about their fitness,” Rumana had told the media recently.