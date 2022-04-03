'Really special' Mahmudul defies South Africa with milestone century

Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday.

The 21-year-old opening batsman made 137 and became the first Bangladesh batsman to score a Test century against South Africa.

He was last man out in Bangladesh's innings of 298.

South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play.

"It was something really special for Bangladesh and I'm not sure there has been any better innings by a Bangladesh batsman in Test cricket," said Siddons.