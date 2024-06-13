Tamim Iqbal believes in Shakib’s ability to turn things around
Shakib Al Hasan’s off form is perhaps the most discussed topic in Bangladesh cricket right now. Even Indian legend Virendar Sehwag has said Shakib should be dropped from the T20 format.
Shakib scored only 69 runs in seven T20 matches this year with a below 100 strike rate and took seven wickets. In the ongoing World Cup, the most experienced player failed miserably with bat and ball in two big matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa, scoring only 11 runs and remaining wicketless in four overs he bowled.
Shakib’s off form has already reflected his ranking as he slipped to 5th spot from the top spot in the latest ranking of T20 all-rounders published by ICC on Wednesday. This is the lowest ranking spot for the star Bangladeshi all-rounder in the last 12 years.
Amid this hue and cry about the star all-rounder, former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Tamim Iqbal has backed Shakib. Tamim said he believed in Shakib’s ability to turn things around during a talk show hosted by espncricinfo.
Tamim said Shakib went through such lean patches in the past too but came out successfully.
“He has a lot of experience and I’m pretty sure he will come out good,” Tamim replied when the show’s host asked for his advice for Shakib.
Tamim also reminded what Shakib has done for Bangladesh cricket.
“He has been a very very good player for Bangladesh, he has done a lot of good things and achieved a lot individually. Recently, in the last one year, he has not been scoring that much but I have all the belief in him that he will figure out a way and can contribute with both bat and ball,” Tamim added.
Bangladesh will also hope Shakib comes back to form ahead of today’s important encounter with the Netherlands at Arnos Vale stadium in Kingston at 8:30pm. Bangladesh will reach within touching distance if they can beat the Dutch.