Tamim Iqbal believes in Shakib’s ability to turn things around

Shakib Al Hasan’s off form is perhaps the most discussed topic in Bangladesh cricket right now. Even Indian legend Virendar Sehwag has said Shakib should be dropped from the T20 format.

Shakib scored only 69 runs in seven T20 matches this year with a below 100 strike rate and took seven wickets. In the ongoing World Cup, the most experienced player failed miserably with bat and ball in two big matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa, scoring only 11 runs and remaining wicketless in four overs he bowled.