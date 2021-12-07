Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

Pakistan lost two quick wickets early in the day after yet another delayed start following day three's complete wash-out at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first two days because of rain and bad light, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after electing to bat first.

Ebadot Hossain dismissed Azhar Ali for 56 runs in the second over of the day as wicketkeeper Liton Das took a simple catch after a top-edge.